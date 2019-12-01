LOFTIS Naomi Ruth Barley November 10, 1938 November 28, 2019 On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Naomi Ruth Barley Loftis, 81, formerly of Danville, Va., passed away at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center, in Roanoke, VA. She was born on November 10, 1938, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Richard Barley and Hattie Covington Barley. She is survived by her children, Tony Ray Loftis, of Montvale, Va., and Shelia Loftis Maxey King, of Roanoke, Va.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Loftis was predeceased by her husband, Lynwood Loftis; and by eight siblings. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home, 564 West Main St., Danville, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Barlow officiating. Interment will follow in Halifax Memorial Gardens, in South Boston, VA. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Loftis family.

