January 26, 2020 Joanne A. Lofgren died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at age 80, after many years of declining pulmonary health. She was born in SW Pennsylvania, and her father died when she was just five years old, which required self-reliance and made her a stronger woman. After high school, she earned her diploma as a registered nurse and moved to the Washington, D.C., area for hospital nursing work, followed by service at the National Institutes of Health where she assisted patients undergoing clinical trials. During the Vietnam War, Joanne felt a calling to serve and she was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corps. After initial training in Texas, she was assigned to the post hospital at Fort Ord, Calif. That's where she met First Lieutenant David Lofgren and, after a whirlwind romance, they were married at the post chapel almost 53 years ago. Joanne later retired from nursing to become a dedicated mother and "Army Wife" while the family lived in many places, with Joanne dutifully organizing moves and establishing homes in over a dozen locations as David pursued his military career. Including vacation travels, they were able to live in and visit many places around the world, including Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia, Thailand, most of Europe from Norway and Sweden to England, Spain and Greece, plus Egypt, Israel and Cyprus. Having left nursing, Joanne returned to school attending part time in many locations with the often moving family. She took college courses in Florida, Germany, England and Virginia, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resources Management. While in England, she took courses in art history and traveled to the Soviet Union and Florence, Italy. Joanne's study was a personal goal for self-achievement, plus she felt women should always be able to independently support themselves. Her high academic achievement was recognized by conferred membership in Delta Epsilon Sigma, National Scholastic Honor Society. After 26 years in the Army, Joanne and David moved to the Roanoke Valley, where they have enjoyed living for 27 years. Joanne was predeceased by her parents; stepfather; her two brothers; and her sister. She is survived by her grateful and devoted husband, Colonel David J. Lofgren, United States Army, Retired; her loving children, Christine Lofgren and Paul Lofgren; plus cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all those who helped make Joanne comfortable in the past few weeks, plus those who have offered kind thoughts, prayers and assistance. There will be no local services and interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other material tributes, the family requests memorial donations be considered for the Good Samaritan Hospice, a 501(c)(3) charity, at 2408 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018, (540) 776-0198 (secure online donations at www.goodsamhospice.com)
Lofgren, Joanne Arlene
To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Lofgren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.