October 27, 2019 James Allen Locke of Vinton, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the age of 83. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

