LOAR, Jerry E. December 30, 2019 Jerry E. Loar, 79, of Morristown, formally of Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Park West Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith and was baptized at an early age. After retiring from the Federal Bureau of Investigation with 27 years of service, at the mandatory age of 57, Jerry became an instructor and Dean of the Criminal Justice Program at Walters State Community College for 14 years. Prior to joining the FBI, he served in the U.S. Army for three years, returning to his home in Virginia, he taught U.S. government and history in high school, as well as coaching football, wrestling and track. In his spare time he enjoyed photography. He was preceded in death by his parents, Derwood and Libby Loar. Jerry leaves his wife, Doris Bradley Loar; sister, Sandra Loar Graham; nephew, Matthew (Heidi) Graham; niece, Paige (Matthew) Thacker; brother-in-law, Ray (Sherry) Bradley; and aunt, Winafrey Lewis. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mayes Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Serenity House, 421 N. High Street, Morristown, TN 37814, Riding High Therapy, P.O. Box 2282, Morristown, TN 37816, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY.
LOAR, Jerry E.
