LOAN Violet Linkswiler October 5, 2019 Mrs. Violet (Christine) Linkswiler Loan, 94, of Covington, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Claude Mitchell Loan Sr. for 65 years. Surviving are her children, Joyce Loan Cronin and husband, Joe of Goodview, June Loan Hayslett and husband, Richard of Covington, Gerry Loan and wife, Cindy of Hot Springs, Jewel Loan Pence and husband, David of Roanoke, Leniese Baker Kitt and husband, Gary of Covington; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; two very special friends, Jeanie Nida and Martha Simmons; and her beloved cat, Patsy. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Price officiating. Interment will follow in Alleghany Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Loving Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Faith Baptist Church, 311 Jackson Drive, Covington, VA 24426. Arrangements by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
