June 1, 2020 Bryan Keith Loan, 27, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Bryan was an Army Veteran serving in Fort Stewart, Georgia and was presently a police officer with the Roanoke County Police Department. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Harry Charles Humphrey and Dennis Louis Loan Sr. Survivors include his daughter, Savannah Grace Loan and her mother, Shauna Hostetter Loan; parents, John David and Tammy Humphrey Loan; sister, Brittany Ann Nichols and husband, Larry; brother, Kendall David Loan; grandmothers, Susie Humphrey and Pat Loan; niece, Payton Hostetter; and nephew, Laddy Hostetter; and their father, Buddy Hostetter; and girlfriend, Macy Thompson. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020,- in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va 24066. Interment will be private. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider New Freedom Farms. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

