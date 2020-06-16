July 9, 1933 June 13, 2020 Barbara Ann Bennett Lively, 86, of Roanoke, died peacefully at home Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Evelyn Williams Bennett and Harold Brown Bennett on July 9, 1933. She was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School. Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Ray Wimmer and sister, Martha Lou "Peggy" Bennett Conner. Barbara is survived by her husband, Joe Alfred Lively of Roanoke; son, Richard Bennett Wimmer and his wife, Ashley Kilgore Wimmer, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; son, Kenneth Wayne Wimmer and his partner, Angela Marie Wright, of Bent Mountain, Virginia; grandchildren, Kristin Paige Wimmer Brown, Joshua Wayne Wimmer, Daniel Bennett Wimmer and his wife, Erin Hull Wimmer, Carolyn Collier Wimmer, and Lawson Rogers Wimmer; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, including Robin C. Branham and her husband, Michael, Roy R. Conner and his wife, Jenna, Douglas H. Conner and his wife, Julie, and Jeffrey L. Conner and his wife, Kathy; and her dear friend, Eva Smith. Barbara's working career included years with Belk and later with Wells Fargo Bank. She enjoyed many years in her work with communications companies in Roanoke, VA, including Universal Communications Systems, Bell-South Communication and AT&T. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, with the Rev. Harold Cook and the Rev. Glenn Giles officiating. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Carilion Clinic Hospice of Roanoke. Memorials donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Carilion Clinic Hospice. Online condolences may be made to www.simpsonfuneral.com. Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

