May 8, 2020 Sarah McClenahan Little, 93, of Pearl, Miss., passed away in her home on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late JC Little for 58 years. She was born in Morton, Miss. on June 26, 1926. She was the youngest daughter of the late Roy and Lella McClenahan. She is survived by her loving son, who cared for her tirelessly, Jerry Little and his wife, Linda of Boones Mill, Va.; her grandchildren, Jeffry Little and his wife, Debra, of Rocky Mount, Va., Jeffrey Mullins of Roanoke, Va., and Jhet Operana, Shannon Ellis and her husband, Jeffrey of Forest, Va. and Matthew Little and his wife, Wesley of Charlotte, N.C.; her great-grandchildren, Britni Ann Little, James Coleman Little, Hayden Raine Ellis, Keaton Gunnar Ellis and Ryan McClenahan Ellis as well as several nieces and nephews. Not only was Sarah a true southern woman of grace and dignity, she was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. Fiercely protective of the one thing she loved most in this world, her family.

