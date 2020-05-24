May 8, 2020 Sarah McClenahan Little, 93, of Pearl, Miss., passed away in her home on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late JC Little for 58 years. She was born in Morton, Miss. on June 26, 1926. She was the youngest daughter of the late Roy and Lella McClenahan. She is survived by her loving son, who cared for her tirelessly, Jerry Little and his wife, Linda of Boones Mill, Va.; her grandchildren, Jeffry Little and his wife, Debra, of Rocky Mount, Va., Jeffrey Mullins of Roanoke, Va., and Jhet Operana, Shannon Ellis and her husband, Jeffrey of Forest, Va. and Matthew Little and his wife, Wesley of Charlotte, N.C.; her great-grandchildren, Britni Ann Little, James Coleman Little, Hayden Raine Ellis, Keaton Gunnar Ellis and Ryan McClenahan Ellis as well as several nieces and nephews. Not only was Sarah a true southern woman of grace and dignity, she was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. Fiercely protective of the one thing she loved most in this world, her family.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.