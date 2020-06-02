May 30, 2020 Ronald D. Little Jr., 57, of Boones Mill, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge and was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Ina Louise Beals. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Karen Beals Little; parents, Ronald Dean Little Sr. and Florence Nanney Little; father-in-law, Dr. Aaron Beals; two daughters, Melissa Oostdyk and husband, Michael, and Rachel Little; sister, Sandra Little Webster; two grandchildren, Denver and Brooke Oostdyk; three nephews, Dallas Cherokee Webster, Mark Beals, and Jason Beals; four aunts, Ingrid W. Nanney, Joanne Little Cooke, Linda Little, and Lillian Little; and two uncles, Jack Little and Larry Little. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Colonial Baptist Church with Pastor Joel Wegner officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald LITTLE, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.