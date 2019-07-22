LIPSCOMB Violet Sue Young July 19, 2019 Violet Sue Young Lipscomb, 66, of Prospect, formerly of Eagle Rock, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Raymond Bayne; parents, Paul Edward Young and Mary Maxine Noel Young; brothers, Emory Edward Young, Paul Junior Young, and William Casper Young; and special friend, Sandra Varner. Survivors include her husband, James Alvin Lipscomb of Prospect; daughter, Teresa Dawn Bayne (John) Beck of New Castle; Travis Edwin Bayne of Eagle Rock; sisters, Mary Lorraine Kimberlin of Eagle Rock, Louise Marie "Sue" (Ralph) Darienzo of Chamblissburg, and Brenda Kay (Earl) Teaford of Eagle Rock; brother, Gerald Wayne Young of Eagle Rock; and sister-in-law, Joyce Lowe of Prospect. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Stoots officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Grove Baptist church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14777 Church Street, Eagle Rock, Va 24085, 540-884-2276. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Pearson Center of Lynchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police identify man and woman killed in shooting
-
Roanoke friends' trip to go bowling ends in spray of bullets, and lasting trauma
-
2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Roanoke
-
Editorial: Trump has it wrong; he seems to be the one who hates America
-
Construction materials for pipeline washed into Smith Mountain Lake
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.