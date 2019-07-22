LIPSCOMB Violet Sue Young July 19, 2019 Violet Sue Young Lipscomb, 66, of Prospect, formerly of Eagle Rock, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Raymond Bayne; parents, Paul Edward Young and Mary Maxine Noel Young; brothers, Emory Edward Young, Paul Junior Young, and William Casper Young; and special friend, Sandra Varner. Survivors include her husband, James Alvin Lipscomb of Prospect; daughter, Teresa Dawn Bayne (John) Beck of New Castle; Travis Edwin Bayne of Eagle Rock; sisters, Mary Lorraine Kimberlin of Eagle Rock, Louise Marie "Sue" (Ralph) Darienzo of Chamblissburg, and Brenda Kay (Earl) Teaford of Eagle Rock; brother, Gerald Wayne Young of Eagle Rock; and sister-in-law, Joyce Lowe of Prospect. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Stoots officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Grove Baptist church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14777 Church Street, Eagle Rock, Va 24085, 540-884-2276. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Pearson Center of Lynchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

