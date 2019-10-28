November 25, 1919 October 26, 2019 Dorothy Currier Lippincott, 99, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Dorothy was born on November 25, 1919 to the late Charles P. and Mary Collins Currier in Paris, Tenn. Dorothy served a number of years as choir director at Oakland Baptist Church in Roanoke and Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg during her husband's pastorates. She was later music teacher and choral director for Spotsylvania Co. Schools in both Spotsylvania High School and Chancellor Elementary School. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Lippincott and partner, Cal Farmer; her son, John Charles Lippincott and wife, Shelley; her daughter, Martha Jo Pearson and husband, Rob; her grandchildren, Chris Austin, Bobby and Dylan Pearson, Courtney McCann, Matthew Smith; and great-grandsons, Jakob, and Joshua. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Currier and her husband of 55 years, the Rev. James W. Lippincott. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Betty, Tine, and the staff at Edley Place for their compassionate care of mom during her final years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2 at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St. Fredericksburg, Va. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say
-
Most employees of Dublin Volvo plant part of temporary layoff
-
'I didn’t want it to end': Calling historic OT game like winning lottery for FOX Sports’s James Bates
-
Roanoke County night vision factory lands major order, changes hands
-
Roanoke neighborhood remembers James Tarpley, the 'Angel of Grandin Road'
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.