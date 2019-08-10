LINVILLE Joyce Ann May 31, 1951 August 7, 2019 Joyce Ann Linville, 68, of Bedford, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on Tuesday, May 31, 1951 in Altavista, Va., a daughter of Basil (Ed) Linville and the late Mavis Dobyns Linville. In addition to her father, she is survived by her sissy and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Charles Jonas, Jr. all of Salem. At her time of death she was living at a Lutheran Family Services house in Bedford. The family would like to thank everyone there and the staff at Centra Hospice for the care given to her. A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 held at Updike Funeral Home Chapel in Bedford with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. A visitation will he held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also at Updike Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Camp Lowman Cemetery in Huddleston. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
