December 18, 2019 Walker Linkous, of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Velma Linkous; sister, Mary Frances Cruise; and brother, Wayne Evans Linkous. Walker is survived by his nephew, David Cruise; nieces, Belinda Hypes and Pamela C. Young; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews; and faithful companion, Bandit. Wayne and Walker both served and retired from the United States Marine Corp. and graduated from Virginia Tech. Walker retired from Radford City Schools. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with the funeral services to begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Linkous, Walker
To send flowers to the family of Walker Linkous, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
1300 N. Franklin St.
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Guaranteed delivery before Walker's Visitation begins.
Dec 22
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
1300 N. Franklin Street
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Guaranteed delivery before Walker's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.