LINKOUS Shirley Mae November 12, 2019 Shirley Mae Linkous, 84, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henderson Linkous. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dewayne and Angie Linkous; special friend, Wesley Jarels. A private service will be held. Arrangments by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

