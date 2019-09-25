LINKOUS, Robert F. January 11, 1930 - September 23, 2019 Robert F. (Bobby) Linkous, 89, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Monday, September 23, 2019 at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born on January 11, 1930. He was a devoted family man who loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Judy and spouse, Lou Ferguson, Teresa Wetzel, Brenda Richardson, all of Blacksburg; son, Roger Dean Linkous and spouse, Connie, of Narrows; grandchildren, Scott Long and spouse, Sarah, Seattle, Wash., Josh Quillen and spouse, Michelle, Claremont, Fla., Bobby Ferguson and spouse, Natalie, Richmond, Va., Robbie Elmore and spouse, Elisha, Valarie Mullens and spouse, Brian, Katie Richardson, William Long, all of Blacksburg, April Linkous, Riner, Va., Roger Linkous, Riner, Va., 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sisters and brother-in-law, Freeda Linkous, Linda Elliott, both of Blacksburg, Va., Peggy Sawyer and spouse, Melvin, Glouster, Va.., numerous nieces and nephews, special friends at Prices Chevron and Wolverine where he worked for 22 years. The family wishes to thank, Carilion home health care special nurse, Alicia, Carilion Hospice special nurses, Annette and Becky for the special care they gave our father. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, September 27, 2019 at the McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

