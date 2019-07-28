LINKOUS Michael Thomas January 22, 1965 July 26, 2019 Michael (Mike) Thomas Linkous, of Blacksburg, finished his journey on Earth Friday, July 26, 2019 at New River Medical Center with his family and friends at his side. Michael was born at Radford Hospital on January 22, 1965 and grew up in Blacksburg. The love of his life was the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department which he joined as a teenager. Over the years, he served his community as a firefighter and as a line officer and was honored to finish his life as Assistant Chief. The firefighting community is a dedicated and tight band of brothers and sisters and Michael loved them as family. Cherishing their memories of Michael are his parents, Fred and Garnett Linkous; his sister and brother-in-law, Pam Linkous-Polan and Greg Polan; nieces, Emily Polan-Harper and Sarah Polan; fiancé, Gwen Williams; beloved friend, Trisha Ratcliff; employer and dear friends, Keith and Paula Bolte; firefighter cousins, John Hook Cromer and Daryl Linkous; the brave and faithful members of the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department; and the caring members of the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. Michael is also survived by his aunts; uncles; and cousins; and a lifetime collection of wonderful friends. The family would like to thank the staffs at Blue Ridge Cancer Care and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center 7th Floor Cancer Center for their care during Michael's illness. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Tommy McDearis and the Rev. Todd Millsaps officiating. The family will receive friends Monday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 Or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg VA.
