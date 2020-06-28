March 16, 1940 June 24, 2020 Allen Monroe Linkous, age 80, of Long Shop, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on March 16, 1940 to the late Clinton Edgar and Nellie Wheeling Linkous. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Richard Odell Linkous, Harry Linkous, H. B. Linkous, Edgar Linkous; sister, Dolly Whitlock. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Johnston Linkous; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Sidney Smith; sons, Eric Allen Linkous, Mike Linkous, Matt Linkous; granddaughter, Gracie Isabella Page Linkous; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maxine and Keith Fugate, Gladys Cook, Mattie Orange, Claremont Linkous, Arlene and Eddie Clybum, Hilda and Nolan Montgomery; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Bonnie Linkous; mother-in-law, Ruth Johnston; special friends, Robert Tripp, Chuck Huffman, Pat Charlton. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

