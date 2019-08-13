LINK Ronald August 5, 2019 Ronald (Ronnie) Link, 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away, Monday, August 5, 2019. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Minnie Link; wife, Kitty Link and son, Jim Link; and brother, Marvin Link. He is survived by son, Darrell Link and fiancé Kim; brothers, Tom Link and Dee Link; and beloved dog Daisy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at. Elks Lodge #197 1147 Persinger Road SW. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

