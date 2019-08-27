LINK Margaret August 25, 2019 Margaret (Glenna) Link, 89, of Bristol, Va., formerly of Copper Hill, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Salem Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Carl Terry officiating. Interment will follow in the Restvale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

