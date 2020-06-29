November 20, 1957 - June 26, 2020 James Barry Link passed away peacefully at Lewis-Gale Hospital Montgomery on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. Barry was born on November 20, 1957. He was preceded in death by his father, James Claude Link Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Claude and Ida Link; and his maternal grandparents, Dallas and Mary Ross. Barry is survived by his mother, Betsy Link of Newport, Va.; his son, James Benjamin Link of Newport, Va.; his daughter, Hannah Morgan Link of Boca Raton, Fla.; his loving partner, Joan Harrington of Newport, Va.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Terri and Harry Kammer of Bluefield, Va., and Kimberly and Michael Secor of High Point, N.C.; two nephews, Noah Secor and Matthew Beck; two nieces, Katherine and Caroline Kammer; two aunts, Nancy Dowdy of Richmond, Va., and Peggy "Bill" Sword of Marion, Va.; mother of his children, Susan Bays; numerous cousins; and many loving friends and wonderful neighbors. Barry loved Giles County and was known as one of the most intelligent country boys you'd ever meet. He was quick-witted, life of the party, and never met a stranger. He was lifelong friends with many of his classmates from Giles High School and Radford University. Barry was a loving father, son, uncle, brother, and friend. Like his father, he was a man among men. There will be a graveside service held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Lucas Cemetery in Newport, Va. with Stuart Davis officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Jay Fraizer, Noah Secor, Josh Spencer, Barry Stanley, Tim Steele, and Fred Woodbury. The Link family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Kendall Funeral Home chapel in Pembroke, Va. The family request s in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Link Farm Covered Bridge at 100 Covered Bridge Lane, Newport, VA 24128 to assist with continuous renovations or to the charity of your choice. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Va., is honored to be serving the Link family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Virginia prepares for next phase of reopening, as Myrtle Beach travelers bring COVID-19 back to Roanoke region
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Got these brands in your closet? You've hit a resale goldmine
-
Roanoke County Public Schools unveils plan for daily, staggered in-person classes based on grade level
-
Christiansburg councilwoman's trouble rooted in multiple issues, complaints
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.