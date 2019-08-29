LINK Darrell August 21, 2019 Darrell (DW) Link, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie and Kitty Link; and brother, Jim Link. Surviving are his fiancee, Kim Lawrence; and beloved dog Daisy; as well as many uncles; aunts; cousins; neighbors; and friends too numerous to mention. A celebration of Darrell's life will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Lamp Light Baptist Church 4307 Rock Garden Lane Roanoke by the Rev. Jeff Gardner. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.

