LINK Darrell W. August 21, 2019 Darrell W. Link, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m.Monday, September 2, 2019 at Lamp Light Baptist Church. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.