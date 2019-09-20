September 19, 2019 Robert Gary Lingblom Sr., 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Susan A. Bulbin; children, Robert Jr., Ronald, Richard, and Christine Spoto and husband, Pete; and grandson, Ronald Jr. A Memorial Service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Temple Emanuel, 1163 Persinger Road, Roanoke, VA. 24015. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Bob's memory to the Frederick L. Bulbin Religious School Fund at Temple Emanuel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

