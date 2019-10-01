LINEBERRY Jeffrey Burke September 29, 2019 Jeffrey (Bondoe) Burke Lineberry, 57 of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. Mr. Lineberry was born in Galax, Va. and was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Lineberry. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Lineberry of the home; mother and step-father, Barbara and Rhudy Lineberry of Woodlawn; five brothers, Robert Lineberry, Steve Lineberry, Ronnie Lineberry, and Donnie Lineberry all of Woodlawn and Vernon Lineberry and wife, Susan of Dugspur; three step-brothers; one step-sister; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Ray Bolen officiating. Burial will follow in the Harmon Lineberry and Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.