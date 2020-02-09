Dr. Douglas K. Lindner, age 67, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Douglas was born in Waverly, Iowa, to the late Sherwin and Shirley Lindner. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Mari) of Maxwell, Iowa; and aunts, uncles and cousins across the country. Services are currently pending. hornefuneralservice.com
Breaking
Lindner, Dr. Douglas K.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Lindner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.