August 5, 1947 May 27, 2020 Diane Bohara Lindamood, age 73, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with family by her side. Born on August 5, 1947, to Joe and Nell Bohara, she lived much of her rich life in Bland, Va. Diane meant so much to so many. She was a mother, wife and grandmother, a daughter and sister, friend and mentor. She was a cheerleader, pianist, valedictorian of her high school class, choir director, fundraiser and avid sports fan. Professionally, Diane worked as the administrative assistant for the president of Wytheville Community College. She also co-owned El Matador Hair Studios and H.I.S. with her husband of 53 years, Lanny Lindamood. They successfully managed the two companies and had customers from across five states. They also were educators in the industry and would often travel out of state to teach others. In later years, she managed the law office of Galumbeck Kegley. She was pleased to work with Clinton Kegley who was her son, Stephen's, high school classmate and good friend. Family and friends have so many wonderful memories and stories that help explain what made Diane such an amazing person. Some favorites include her tendency to always answer her phone and never send a call to voicemail. She also would stash money away in her closet each year so she could surprise her children with a summer vacation. She never missed a chance to wish friends happy birthday on Facebook and twice as many people would repay the favor on her birthday. She had a couple favorite phrases, "I never made a mistake in my life. I thought I did once, but I was wrong," and "Should've and could've are words we don't use. They only confuse us and give us the blues." Diane was defined as much by her big smile and positive spirit as she was by her strength and courage. After her first son died tragically in a car accident at the age of 16, she established the J. Stephen Lindamood Endowment in his memory. The endowment, established in 1991, continues to support the local community by awarding a yearly scholarship to a Bland High School graduate. She continued to show a quiet strength over the last year of her life as she gracefully fought pancreatic cancer. She was still dancing to John Prine songs in those final days. Diane is survived by her husband, Lanny Lindamood; mother, Nell Bohara; sister, Arlene Bridges; sister-in-law, Janice Horne; daughter, Lana Paavola; son, Paul Lindamood; her eight grandchildren, Taylor, Elliston, Cohen, Finland, Everly, Sophie, Ethan and Ellie. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen and son-in-law, Joel Paavola. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to the J. Stephen Lindamood Endowment and help sustain this important fund that supports the local community and recent high school graduates. Donations can be made in care of P. O. Box 95 Wytheville VA 24382 or at https://charity.gofundme.com/jstephenlindamoodendowment. Services will be held privately for her family. There will be a celebration of Diane's life announced and held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com The Highland Funeral Service Bland chapel is serving the Lindamood family.
