Carole Lee Sandifer Lichtenstein, 80, of Roanoke, died on Friday, February 21, 2020. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Lichtenstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.