July 24, 1926 May 31, 2020 Walter Henry Lewis Sr., of Blacksburg, Virginia, was born in Radford on July 24, 1926, and passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 93. Preceded in death by parents, Walter James Lewis and Lillie Mae Lewis of Radford, Va. Also preceded in death by sisters, Carrie Brown and Ivory Lee Booth; and daughter, Jacqueline Eaves. He is survived by wife, Myrtle I. Lewis; sister, Catherine Delaney, Radford, Virginia; daughters, the Rev. Vera Worthy (Richard) New Castle, Del., the Rev. Shelia Bradshaw (Harold) Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Marilyn Saunders Fairborn, Ohio; sons, Walter H. Lewis Jr. (Bobbie), Nashville, Tenn., the Rev. James Maszerine Lewis (Linda), Milwaukee, Wis.; grandkids, Paul Saunders II, Brian Saunders, Karen Eaves, Stacy Hodges, Ceteka Gooch, Walter Lewis III, James Lewis, Jason Lewis, Jamon Lewis, Marilyn Lewis, Kathy Parmley, Kelly Mobly, Paul Mitchel, Kim Bradshaw and Christopher Bradshaw. He leaves behind 26 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and adopted children too many to count. Walter was Navy veteran of World War II. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Radford, where he served as a Deacon, Father of the Church, the Male Chorus and served on a number of committees up until his death. He was a graduate of Christiansburg Institute and Past President of the Alumni Association and held various positions within the organization. He was a Past President of St John Masonic Lodge #35. He retired from Virginia Tech and Verizon. He served at the head of the Lewis Family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. C. Coles Casey officiating. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions attendance limited 70 attendees. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
