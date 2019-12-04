LEWIS Patricia Ann December 2, 2019 Patricia Ann Lewis, 76, of Salem, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mahlon D. and Elizabeth L. Wilbur. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her children, David E. Lewis and Brenda L. Packett. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William D. Lewis; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Evan Stilen, and Errin Packett; sister, Sandra Kelly; sister-in-law, Jean Stamper; son-in-law, Mark Packett; special friends, Pauletta and Don Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at West Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m with Pastor, Nick Shaffer officiating. Arrangements by

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.