LEWIS Mary Elizabeth January 28, 1933 June 30, 2019 Mary Elizabeth Lewis, 86, of Radford, Va., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She retired after 30 years from Radford University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Gray and Celeslie Jones Calfee; her husband, Andrew Lewis; four brothers and four sisters. Survivors include her sons, Charles and Joseph Calfee, and Thomas Burks all of Radford; daughters, Gayle (Charles) Stewart of Columbia, S.C., and Tina Calfee of Glen Allen; six grandchildren, Christy, Marcus, Christina, Calvin, Wendella and Robert, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Calfee of Colonial Heights; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at Noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church on Rock Road with the Rev. C. Coles Casey officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church, 555 Rock Road West, Radford, Va. 24141. The Lewis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
