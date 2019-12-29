December 21, 2019 Lucille Banks Lewis, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from injuries she sustained from a fall. She was predeceased by her parents, Lila and Walter Banks; her husband, Virgil Lewis; her son, Robert Lewis; her grandson, Dave Lewis; her son-in-law, Jim Ruesch; and all of her siblings, Mamie Horton, Mabel Stanley, and Lonnie, Waymon, Leonard, Clifford, Carlie, Clayton and William Banks. Lucille was also predeceased by her very special friend, Fred Murray. She started her working life as an employee at Dupont in Martinsville, Va., during World War II. Then, Lucille attended a summer program at Radford University that prepared women to replace male school teachers who were sent to war. She taught seven grades in a one room schoolhouse for several years. Lucille married in 1948. While keeping house and caring for her family, she also started making lifelong friends from her membership in programs like the "Second Cup of Coffee Club" for young mothers. She was a member of a garden club for nearly 60 years. Most of those years were as a member of the Westchester Garden Club. Throughout the years, Lucille served in many leadership positions and contributed many hours of volunteer service to various projects. She was a member of the Star Quilter's Guild and Piecemakers. Lucille made dozens of quilts, all hand quilted, throughout her life. She sewed period clothing by hand for interpreters at Explorer Park. Lucille was a longtime member of the Widowed Person's Group, the Extension Homemakers and the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Embroiders' Guild of America. In 1968, she began working as a classroom aide at the Windsor Hills Methodist Church Pre-School. Then Lucille moved on to become a classroom teacher there and then served as the Director of the program for several years. In 2004, she met Fred Murphy. They spent the next 15 years visiting various churches around the area, making new friends and reading the Bible together. Lucille was a member of Canaan Primitive Baptist Church near Danville, Va., and was baptized in 2010. She liked to travel. Her last trip was a solo trip on Amtrak to Baltimore where Lucille spent this past Thanksgiving with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Alisa Lewis; her grandson, Jack Ruesch; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. The family would like to thank all of her care givers at Carilion in the Trauma ICU and in Palliative Care who provided excellent care with compassion and gentleness. Services were conducted on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
