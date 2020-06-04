June 1, 2020 The Reverend Harold C. Lewis, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Rena Lewis, and son-in-law, Ken Clevenger. Harold was also predeceased by his son, Harold Carter Lewis Jr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy; children, Donna Clevenger, Katherine Grimmett (Rodney) and Kevin Lewis. Harold, better known as "Papa," is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Tyler Cromer (Zach), Vance Overstreet (Kristen), Nathan Overstreet, Olivia Cook (JT), Ryan Grimmett (Emily), Regan Grimmett, Brett Dagenais-Lewis (Marie) and Dylan Lewis. Surviving as well are six great-grandchildren, Blake, Tanner, Clara, Graden, Leo, and Knox with his seventh, great-granddaughter, Kenna, expected to arrive in September. He was born in Pittsylvania County, graduating from Chatham High School. Harold received his bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond and Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Harold pastorate churches in Roxboro, N.C., Courtland, Va., Hurt, Va., and the Roanoke area. After 50 years of active ministry, he is currently a member of Grandin Court Baptist Church. A few of Harold's favorite past times were spending time with family, friends and his dog, Marley. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, officiated by the Reverend Donald Earwood and Dr. Kevin Meadows. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

