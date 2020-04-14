November 26, 1933 April 11, 2020 Dean Allan Lewis, 86, passed from this earth on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Salem, Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Maggie" Lewis, of the home; sons, Craig "Allan" and Brinda Lewis of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Derek and Carol Lewis of Placentia, California; sisters, Jane and George Abbas of Aplington, Iowa, and Nancy and Chuck Helle of Vinton, Iowa; brother, Tom Lewis of Watertown, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Amber, Sean, Diana, Chase, Braden, Cassandra, Chelsea and Chad; great-grandchildren, Kashton, Mary, Kole, Kaytlin, Xander, Keira, Kailee, Ayden, Kaylee, Nicole and Troy; along with five stepchildren; stepgrandchildren and numerous extended family and friends who love him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his great-grandson, Kolt Byrd. Dean was born in Greeley, Colorado, on November 26, 1933, the first child of Herman and Angeline (Smith) Lewis. They moved shortly thereafter to the family farm outside of Edgewood, Iowa. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1951. Dean then joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed aboard the USS Oriskany and sailed the Pacific Ocean. After his enlistment he received a Mechanical Engineering degree from California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo, California, and became a member of the Masonic Lodge. He used his degree to work for Omaha Steel designing large earth movers. Dean then went to 3M Company school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and received certification which lead him to James S. Robbins Company of Seattle, Washington. In the late 1960s, Dean served as Senior Design Engineer where he oversaw the design and assembly of the largest tunnel boring machine project in the world. The machine was 36 feet in diameter and was used to bore a tunnel from a dump site which converted the burn into steam which powered a hospital in Europe. Dean then moved to Southern California where he designed a machine head which was used to double the production of silver and gold mining in South Africa. He was always on the move inventing new products to advance Engineering aspects throughout the country and world. Dean moved across the country taking on Engineering jobs in Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, and finally stopping in Virginia. After retiring, he helped rebuild the Temple on the Hill in Nauvoo, Illinois. Dean and Maggie moved a trailer to Macomb, Illinois, and travelled to the site during the summer months of the early 2000s. He received a Certificate of Service from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that states, "through his services performed from 5 September 2000 to 1 February 2002, as a volunteer on the Nauvoo Temple that no greater service can be rendered than to labor faithfully for the Savior." He has lived and voiced his love and devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Dean brought his children up sharing his passion for water-skiing. He loved to Square Dance and devoted his later years to working on Genealogy for the church. Dean has touched many lives in many ways. He always enjoyed catching up with his family and loved all their cooking. His keen mind could not keep up with his expiring health. He fought a great battle and tried his hardest to keep up the good work. Now he watches his work continue from above. A private interment will be conducted on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Edgewood Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. A memorial service for Dean will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
