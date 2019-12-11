June 10, 1930 December 10, 2019 Curtis "Pickle" Hayden Lewis, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his home in Radford. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 36 years of service and was a United States Air Force Veteran. "Pickle" was a member of VFW Post #776 and volunteered many hours with Senior Services "Meals on Wheels". He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sarah Lewis; and the only woman he ever loved, his wife, Elsie Pugh Lewis. He is survived by nieces, Teresa Simpkins and Anne Chrisman, both of Radford, Jackie Lemon of Blacksburg, and Beth Valeral of LeFeria, Texas; nephews, George Pugh of California, and C. E. Pugh III of Iowa; and many, many great nieces and nephews and good friends. The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for their kind and loving care of Pickle. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wendy Wilson and the Rev. Dennis Martin officiating. Interment will follow at West View Cemetery in Radford, where members of VFW Post #776 will conduct military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Unity Christian Church. The Lewis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.