February 21, 2020 Cindy Fisher Lewis, age 58 of Ayden, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 21, 2020, in Catawba at her mother's home following a nine year battle with cancer. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Union Cemetery with Ben Peyton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. Memorial contributions may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019. Online condolences may be made to Cindy's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.