January 26, 1923 - June 13, 2020 Betty Jane Weaver Leweke, 97, of Salem, passed away on June 13, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born on January 26, 1923, in Kansas City, Missouri, and moved to Salem in 1955 to raise her family. Betty will be remember as a kind, loving wife, mother and "Nana" who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Salem where she was active in her Sunday School class and baked cookies for the staff. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Samuel Leweke; parents, Emery and Nellie Weaver; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Dorthy Weaver; and nephew, David Weaver. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nada and Frank Anderson; daughter, Barbara Leweke; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Melanie Leweke; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Trisha Leweke; seven grandchildren, one step grandson, and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, Visiting Angels, and the special ladies who cared for her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation can do so to First United Methodist in Salem or the SPCA or any charity of your choice. A private family graveside service is planned for a later time. Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home, Salem.
Most Popular
-
As businesses reopen, COVID-19 spreads through 5 Roanoke-area restaurants
-
Montgomery County board approves school reopening schedule
-
From housing to dining, Virginia Tech to require students to 'adult in a very different way'
-
VMI black alumni speak out about racism, demand changes amid swell of racial justice protests
-
Deaths from COVID-19 rise from 6 to 18 in a week in Mount Rogers Health District
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.