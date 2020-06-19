January 26, 1923 - June 13, 2020 Betty Jane Weaver Leweke, 97, of Salem, passed away on June 13, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born on January 26, 1923, in Kansas City, Missouri, and moved to Salem in 1955 to raise her family. Betty will be remember as a kind, loving wife, mother and "Nana" who always put the needs of others before her own. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Salem where she was active in her Sunday School class and baked cookies for the staff. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Samuel Leweke; parents, Emery and Nellie Weaver; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Dorthy Weaver; and nephew, David Weaver. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nada and Frank Anderson; daughter, Barbara Leweke; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Melanie Leweke; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Trisha Leweke; seven grandchildren, one step grandson, and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, Visiting Angels, and the special ladies who cared for her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation can do so to First United Methodist in Salem or the SPCA or any charity of your choice. A private family graveside service is planned for a later time. Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home, Salem.

