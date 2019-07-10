September 10, 1947 July 7, 2019 Johnny Richard Levesy Sr., 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may call on Thursday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

