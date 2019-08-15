LESTER SR. James Edwin August 8, 2019 James Edwin Lester Sr., 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call on Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019 for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

