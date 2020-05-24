LESTER Judson Ward May 21, 2020 Judson Ward Lester, 92, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Cumnock and husband, James; and granddaughters, Jayme White and Leah Lester. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

