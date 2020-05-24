LESTER Judson Ward May 21, 2020 Judson Ward Lester, 92, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Cumnock and husband, James; and granddaughters, Jayme White and Leah Lester. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
11:00AM
5737 Airport Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24012
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.