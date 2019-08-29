LESTER English Thomas January 6, 1939 August 26, 2019 English Thomas (Tom) Lester, 80, of Salem, Va. and formerly of Richlands, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services to honor Tom's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at John M, Oakey and Son funeral home in Salem with Pastor Mike Barnette officiating. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

