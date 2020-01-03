December 31, 2019 Connie Sue Lester, 61, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service. For more information, online condolences, and a live webcast please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
Breaking
Lester, Connie Sue
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Lester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.