February 2, 2020 Charles Graham Lester, age 67, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Wytheville. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Grubb Funeral Home. The Lester family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Lester, Charles Graham
