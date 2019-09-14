LESTER Betty Lou September 12, 2019 Betty Lou Lester, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away, Thursday, September 12, 2019. Betty is survived by husband of 67 years, Henry W. Lester; daughters, Linda Delprino and Susan Gaylor; grandchildren, Amanda Cole, Allyson Rogers, and Andrew Delprino; great-grandson, Easton Cole. As per Betty's wishes there will not be any services planned. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.