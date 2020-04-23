April 20, 2020 Peggy Spradlin Leonard, 92, of Salem, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward Spradlin and Bertie Lynch Spradlin; brothers, Billie Spradlin, Jimmy Spradlin and H.T. Spradlin; and sister, Hazel. Survivors include her sons, E. Wayne Ferris (Joyce) and Kenneth Ferris; grandchildren, Michelle Bickel, Michael and Holly Ferris; great-grandson, Alex Woods; and helpful friend, Allen Woods. There will be a private graveside service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family would like to thank Richfield Recovery and Care center for their wonderful care.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

