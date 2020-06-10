March 18, 1945 June 6, 2020 Amber Heggs Lemons, 75, of Roanoke (formerly of Vinton) passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Colleen Heggs, and husband Ronald K. Lemons. Amber was a loving and devoted mother and Nana and will be greatly missed by her family. Surviving are her daughter, Kasey Carlisle and her husband, Chris and her adored granddaughter, Bailee Carlisle who she loves "big as the world". In lieu of flowers Amber requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to the SPCA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. A private graveside service will be held on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com. Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.