March 18, 1945 June 6, 2020 Amber Heggs Lemons, 75, of Roanoke, formerly of Vinton, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Colleen Heggs, and husband Ronald K. Lemons. Amber was a loving and devoted mother and Nana and will be greatly missed by her family. Surviving are her daughter, Kasey Carlisle, her husband, Chris and her adored granddaughter, Bailee Carlisle who she loves "big as the world". In lieu of flowers, Amber requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or to the SPCA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com. Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
