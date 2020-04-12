March 24, 1955 April 8, 2020 Christopher Richard Lemon, 65, of Roanoke, Va., died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home after an extended illness. Born on March 24, 1955, the oldest son of Charles and Anne Lagarde Lemon, Chris was "big brother" to siblings, Rebecca Lemon Wallenborn (David), Linda Lemon, and Glenn Lemon; and uncle to Kurt Wallenborn, Baylis Wallenborn Quimby (Myles), Charles Lemon, Audrey Lemon, Anna Lemon and Chase Lemon. Predeceased by both parents, he is also survived by numerous cousins from both the Lemon and LaGarde families. Chris was a proud graduate of the Class of 1973, at Patrick Henry High School and a lifelong member of West End United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir, assisting with church maintenance needs, and serving as van driver for the Community Outreach Program serving inner city kids in Roanoke. He volunteered for years with Meals on Wheels through the League of Older Americans. With a late-in-life diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, Chris taught us all lessons in compassion, tolerance and patience - his many 'Chris-isms' both exasperated us and made us laugh. With hearts full of sorrow and mixed with joy for his homecoming, we bid you adieu, dear brother. Our heartfelt and inexpressible gratitude for the caregivers who served him from Companion Home Care including his "little sister," Michelle Belton, Robin Driscoll, Heather Hodges, Frank Hutson, Sara Goodman, Paris Small and Valerie Coston. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Chris's memory to the Kiwanis Aktion Club or to Angels of Assisi. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family to celebrate Chris's life. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
