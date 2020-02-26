February 23, 2020 Betty Shay Lemon passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was the wife of her high school sweetheart of 68 years, Millard Lemon. She was born in Roanoke, Va. in 1929 and graduated from Jefferson High School. She was the daughter of Harry Shay Sr. and Eva Basham Shay. She was the last survivor of her six siblings. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Haley Shay Campbell. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Fisher (Tom) and Connie Campbell; grandsons, Matthew Fisher (Alicia) and Mark Fisher (Anne); great-grandsons, Jackson, Luke and John Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved shopping for her grandchildren and family gatherings. The funeral service will be held at the Huguenot Chapel of Woody Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. with interment at Dale Memorial Park. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of the service. The family would like to thank Janice Mills for her caregiving to Betty during her illness. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
2:00PM-2:30PM
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
3:00PM-3:30PM
10201 Newbys Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.