December 16, 2019 William Charles Leigh, 76, of Salem, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Riddick Leigh and Helen Hambric Leigh. William, affectionately nicknamed, "Chick," was a devoted son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed the simple things of life. William is survived by his devoted sister, Judith Adele Campbell, who lovingly cared for him in his final years; nephews, Daniel Campbell (Lauren), Heath Campbell (Tiffany), Ross Campbell (Candice), Colt Campbell (Katie); many great-nephews and nieces; aunt, Margaret Hambric and many loving cousins. Memorial services will be private. Burial will be alongside his loving parents at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia, where he labored diligently as an employee for many years. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
