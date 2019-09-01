LEGG John Driver February 8, 1941 August 17, 2019 John Driver Legg, 78 of Bethany Beach, Del., and Roanoke, Va., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born February 8, 1941 in Washington, DC, son of the late Percy and Bessie Legg. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as an officer for the National Guard. After 37 years, John retired as Manager of Income Tax for Norfolk Southern Railroad. John, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, loved his family with all his heart. His family was his biggest joy and happiness. John loved to play golf, travel around this great country with many trips to Hawaii and Europe. Growing roses and working in the yard to have the most beautiful lawn was also his passion and Christmas – how he loved it! Enjoying the beach and picking blueberries was a given. John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Helgard; sons, Mike and his wife Karen, Matt; and his wife Candi and his precious grandchildren, Alyssa, Elli and William Otto and many extended family members. A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 4505 Hazel Drive, Roanoke, Va. A reception will follow from 3 to 6 PM at Hunting Hills Country Club, 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in John's name to MERR Institute, 801 Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE 19958 or www.merrinstitute.org Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
